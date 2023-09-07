Druze activists have begun building illegal villages in recent days not far from Daliyat Al-Karmel.

When one of the activists, Saleh Abu Rochan, was asked if they were not afraid of inspectors who would come, he answered: "Let them dare, they are welcome to come. Let them dare, that's the saying. History will tell what will happen."

Related articles: Islamic State Graffiti Found on Memorial for IDF Druze Soldiers

He clarified that in the coming period, four similar outposts will be built in the Galilee and Carmel as a protest against the government's policy regarding demolition orders and fines for illegal construction in Druze villages.

The "Druze settlers," as they call themselves, hung signs with the inscription: "On the order of Minister Ben-Gvir, we are building on the hilltops', referring to when Minister Ben-Gvir told residents of the Samaria village of Evyatar "Storm the hilltops and settle them, we support you."