Yedida Rosenberg, an emergency medic with the MDA and a mother of eight, assisted in the delivery of her eldest daughter's child and delivered her granddaughter herself in the family home.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when Batsheva Cohen, 22, began to experience contractions in an advanced stage of labor. She called her mother, Yedida, who hurried to her home with her MDA medic's kit.

Yedida, a kindergarten teacher and a volunteer with MDA alongside her husband Benny for seven years, understood after an initial check that they would not make it to the hospital in time.

She said, "I called MDA's 101 dispatch immediately," but when the call with the dispatch was disconnected, and the ambulance was already on its way to Batsheva's house, she began to feel frequent contractions. Within a short time, Batsheva delivered a healthy baby girl directly into her mother's arms, who at that moment also became a grandmother.

"I'm still glowing. During my years with MDA as a medic, I assisted five women who went into labor in my community and beyond, and assisted them in giving birth. It's always the thing that moves me most, but this time there is no doubt it is even more moving," Yedida commented.

Yedida recalled, "When I was pregnant with my son, who is now 15, the Magen David Adom team that came to my home evacuated me to the hospital, but had to deliver me in the ambulance. Today I have the privilege to give that knowledge, professionalism, and support to my daughter, both as a mother and as an MDA medic."