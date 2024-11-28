Three new mothers have passed away shortly after giving birth, within less than 24 hours of each other.

In one instance, a new mother in her 30s, who suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, passed away Thursday, a day after giving birth, at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, a hospital statement said.

"The circumstances of the incident are being examined and a report has been passed to the Health Ministry as required," the hospital said. "We share the family's great sorrow."

Also on Thursday morning, Laniado Hospital in Netanya reported that overnight, a woman passed away while giving birth.

The hospital staff "fought to save her life for many hours, and have been supporting the family throughout the night, with great sensitivity," a statement read.

The announcements bring to three the number of new mothers who died within 24 hours of each other: On Wednesday, Hagit Reichert passed away ten days after giving birth to her fourth daughter.

Reichert, 37, was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, but after her condition deteriorated, she was delivered via Caesarean section.