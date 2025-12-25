115 suspected ISIS members have been arrested in Turkey on suspicion of planning attacks against Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country, mainly targeting non-Muslim communities, the BBC reported.

Police raided 124 locations in the capital of Istanbul. 22 suspects out of 137 escaped capture.

A senior Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist leader was captured late Wednesday in a joint operation carried out by Syrian security forces and the US-led international coalition against terrorism near Damascus, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The detainee, identified as Taha al-Zoubi, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Omar Tibiya, served as the organization’s “governor of Damascus”. He was seized along with several of his aides.