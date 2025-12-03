The Ministry of Health announced this morning (Wednesday) that a six-year-old boy died of influenza after a rapid deterioration in his medical condition.

The boy, who had generally been healthy and had been vaccinated against the disease, had suffered fever and cough in the days prior.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center reported that the boy was brought to the emergency department several days ago in critical condition after prolonged resuscitation in the field. He was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit in critical condition, but despite extensive resuscitation efforts was pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Health said that in Israel and other countries the influenza season began this year earlier than usual, and that the rate of infections is sharply rising. According to international monitoring data, a winter season with particularly high rates of severe illness is expected.

Despite the severe case, the Ministry of Health emphasized that the influenza vaccine is considered an effective means of reducing risk: "Although the influenza vaccine does not completely prevent infection with the disease, in most cases it helps reduce its severity, and significantly lowers the risk of severe illness or death."

The ministry reiterated its call for the public to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine is provided free of charge through healthcare clinics and is recommended for those aged six months and older.

About a week and a half ago, a ten-and-a-half-year-old girl from central Israel died as a result of influenza. The Ministry of Health said that the girl, generally healthy and up to date with routine vaccinations, had not been vaccinated against influenza this year.

The girl's parents reported that she had experienced fever and a sore throat in the days before her hospitalization. She arrived at the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, and was pronounced dead there.