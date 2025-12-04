After interviewing various candidates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, to the position of Director of the Mossad of the State of Israel.

Maj.-Gen. Gofman will replace the current Head of the Mossad, David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year tenure in June 2026.

The Prime Minister's request regarding the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Gofman is being brought today before the Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Officials.

Maj. Gen. Gofman has held numerous operational and command positions in the IDF, including: tank crewman and commander in the Armored Corps, battalion commander of the 75th Battalion in the 7th Brigade, operations officer (G-3) in the 36th Division, commander of the Etzion Brigade, commander of the 7th Brigade, commander of the 210th 'Bashan' Division, commander of the National Ground Forces Training Center, head of the Government Operations Staff in the territories, and his current role - the Prime Minister's military secretary.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "Roman accompanied me during the most difficult period in the State of Israel, demonstrated courage, responsibility, and rare professional ability. He ran from his home to fight Hamas terrorists and was seriously wounded, which says everything about the man. I trust him wholeheartedly to lead the Mossad in the coming years and thank David Barnea for his devoted service."

The Prime Minister's staff stated, "Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman is a highly capable officer. His appointment as the Prime Minister's military secretary in the midst of the war proved that he has exceptional professional abilities, from his rapid assumption of the role to his immediate and significant involvement in all parts of the war. Maj. Gen. Gofman was in constant interface with all the intelligence services, and especially with the Mossad."

"Maj. Gen. Gofman showed creativity, initiative, resourcefulness, a deep understanding of the enemy, absolute discretion, and the keeping of secrets. These qualities, as well as his leadership and bravery, were evident at the outbreak of the war, when he rushed from his home and fought in person against Hamas in the Gaza border area, where he was severely wounded. The Prime Minister believes that Maj. Gen. Gofman is the most deserving and suitable candidate for the role of Mossad chief, and wishes him great success in this important position. His success is our success."

Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the appointment, "I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on the decision to appoint Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as the next head of Mossad. Roman is a highly capable officer, a true soldier who seeks engagement, and a commander with rich operational and intelligence experience from the IDF's front ranks. Throughout his service, from the Armored Corps to his role as the Prime Minister's military secretary, Roman demonstrated exceptional personal and professional abilities from the morning of October 7 when he left his home, sought engagement, and fought Hamas in the Gaza border area."

"His propensity as a commander who seeks engagement and leads from the front will give him a significant advantage as head of Mossad against our enemies in all arenas, and will greatly help strengthen ties with our allies. I look forward to working with him in full cooperation in his new role, for the security of the state and its citizens. His success is our success," said Minister Katz.

Mayor of Ashdod, Dr. Yechiel Lasri, noted that Ashdod, which also produced ISA director David Zini, is proud of the city resident who is destined to head the intelligence organization. "Gofman's impressive military record testifies to his abilities, and will come to fruition in his new role as well. It is a great honor to the city for him to lead the Mossad."