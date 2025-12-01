International tenor Andrea Bocelli welcomed former Hamas hostage Segev Kalfon to his Miami home last week, JNS reported.

Footage of the meeting was posted to social media.

Bocelli, who is not Jewish, and his wife Veronica spent time with the Israeli survivor in what sources described as a warm, personal meeting. The tenor sang for Kalfon and offered words of encouragement, according to the report.

The gesture continues Bocelli’s outreach to freed hostages. He previously contacted 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, who became one of the symbols of the October 7 massacre, with a video of her being led on her mobility scooter while surrounded by terrorists illustrating the brutality of the attack. Bocelli had contacted Adar after learning she survived captivity by recalling his music. He sent her a personal letter and offered to host her at any of his concerts at his expense.