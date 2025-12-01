Irish actress Olwen Fouéré has declined an honorary doctorate from the University of Galway, citing an “extremely problematic” contract linking the institution to Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology, reported the Irish Times.

The 71-year-old, born in Galway to French parents, is known for acclaimed roles in theatre, film, and television. She was due to receive the degree this past Thursday but refused over the university’s ties to Technion and her opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In a statement Wednesday, Fouéré said she was initially “overjoyed” at the offer but after “a great deal of thought” felt obliged to refuse. She noted that staff and students have demanded the university cut ties with Israeli companies, saying these calls “have been met with avoidance, delay and legal obfuscation.”

She praised the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the university, saying its staff have “worked diligently to promote justice in Palestine and to condemn, with good academic and moral authority, the crime of genocide.”

In September, interim president Prof. Peter McHugh said the college would not enter new agreements with Israeli partners. However, the university confirmed it remains a co-ordinating partner in a €3.9 million project on hydrogen from seawater involving Technion.

Fouéré called the contract “extremely problematic,” noting Technion’s role in training Israeli military leaders and developing tank and drone technologies.

She said she had “originally planned to accept the honorary degree and make a statement of intent to challenge [the university’s] delay in terminating the Technion contract,” but later concluded: “After a great deal of thought, I have regrettably come to believe that the stronger, and perhaps more visible, action is in refusing to accept an honorary degree at this moment.”

Fouéré added: “I would of course be more than happy to accept if and when the remaining ties with Technion were cut.”

A university spokeswoman responded that the institution “remains committed to exploring ways forward in relation to the research partnership.”

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Ireland, as the Irish government has been critical of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

In April of 2024, then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

In December of 2024, Israel shuttered its embassy in Dublin amid escalating tensions, citing Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its vocal condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.