The IDF has made a significant decision in recent days regarding the deployment of reserve forces around the Gaza envelope: beginning January 1, no reserve soldiers will be stationed in the local standby security squads of communities located between seven and four kilometers from the Gaza border, according to a report on Channel 12 News.

This means that in each of these communities, only the local security coordinator and his deputy will remain - without a permanent reserve force. The decision has been formally delivered to the security coordinators.

In communities even closer to the border, within four kilometers, the presence of reservists will not be eliminated entirely, but their reserve days will be significantly reduced. The IDF emphasizes that forces will still remain deployed in the area, but in a more limited configuration.

The move comes amid ongoing difficulties in managing reserve-duty days, alongside other recent developments that have alarmed residents.

In recent days, it was also revealed that the budgets for resilience centers in the Gaza-envelope region will be cut by 50% - a decision that has sparked widespread criticism and deep concern among local authorities, who warn that mental-health support networks for residents may be severely harmed.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded: “The upcoming change concerns only the reduction in the use of reserve-duty days, meaning that the number of armed and trained members of each local security squad will remain unchanged. The IDF and Southern Command remain committed to the security and protection of Gaza-envelope residents and will continue to do so as required.”