The Israeli government announced on Sunday that residents of several kibbutzim and moshavim evacuated following the October 7 Hamas massacre must conclude their stay in government-funded temporary accommodations within a month and return home.

According to the Tekuma Authority, the directive applies to seven communities where both security and rehabilitation concerns have been resolved. The decision does not affect communities still undergoing restoration or facing security risks.

A proposal approved in a phone vote determined that, based on updated assessments from the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, there is no longer a security impediment to the return of residents from the following communities beginning July 1: Be’eri, Holit, Kissufim, Kfar Aza, Kerem Shalom, Nahal Oz, Nirim, Nir Yitzhak, Nir Oz, Netiv HaAsara, Sufa, and Ein HaShlosha.

Under the decision, evacuation assistance for these residents will officially end, though individuals may remain in reception centers until no later than July 31.

The Tekuma Authority clarified the classification of the affected communities: Sufa, Netiv HaAsara, and Nir Yitzhak were under security-only restrictions, now lifted. Kerem Shalom, Nirim, and Ein HaShlosha had both security and rehabilitation restrictions removed. Re’im was under rehabilitation-only restrictions, which have now been lifted.

Communities still under rehabilitation constraints include Nahal Oz (until August 2025), Kissufim (estimated until November 2025), Holit (until the end of March 2026), Kfar Aza (until July 2026), Be’eri (until August 2026), and Nir Oz, for which no target date has been set.

As a result, government funding for reception centers will continue for evacuees from Nahal Oz, Kissufim, Holit, Kfar Aza, Be’eri, and Nir Oz.