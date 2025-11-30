IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered the formation of a special investigative team that will conduct an in-depth review of the failure surrounding “Jericho Wall,” Hamas’ detailed plan for a mass infiltration and assault on Israel. The plan was detected by the security establishment as early as 2018, yet was never subjected to an independent, comprehensive inquiry.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Zamir’s decision follows the harsh findings of the Turjeman Committee, which sharply criticized the way the IDF handled one of the key intelligence documents later understood to be central to the events of October 7, 2023.

The new team, expected to be appointed in the coming days, will receive a broad mandate to map out the IDF’s handling of “Jericho Wall” - from the first identification of the plan, to the training activities conducted by the Hamas terror organization that were observed on the ground, and the unusual intelligence report submitted by a young officer just three months before the massacre.

Military officials say the inquiry is likely to become one of the most sensitive and far-reaching investigative stages undertaken since the war. The decision to launch the review was made despite the fact that Zamir himself had been exposed to the raid plan at an early stage during his tenure as head of Southern Command.

Central to the investigation will be the report submitted by the intelligence officer known as “S,” who warned that Hamas was systematically training to implement “Jericho Wall.” She described a significant conceptual shift within Hamas and cautioned of a realistic threat of a large-scale attack. Her warnings, however, did not translate into operational action. The Turjeman Committee later concluded that the IDF “did not investigate the primary whistleblower.”

In the coming days, Zamir is expected to appoint the head of the independent team. Its mandate will include assembling a complete picture of the years preceding October 7: which steps were taken, who was informed, what decisions were made - and most critically, why the severity of the threat was not recognized early enough by the defense establishment.