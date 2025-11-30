A terrorist on Saturday night hurled an iron rod towards an Israeli vehicle traveling on Route 5 in Samaria, between the Sha'ar Shomron Interchange and Gitai Avisar Junction.

The rod became stuck in the vehicle's windshield, just beside the driver's seat, but the driver herself was not harmed physically.

She was evacuated by Magen David Adom after suffering shock.

IDF forces entered a nearby Palestinian Authority village in order to capture the terrorist.

The pursuit is ongoing.

The IDF confirmed: "IDF troops were dispatched to the Az-Zawiya area, following a report regarding a terrorist who hurled an iron rod toward a vehicle that was driving in the area. No injuries were reported, the vehicle was damaged."

"The IDF and ISA are conducting scans and questioning suspects in the area in order to locate the terrorist."

Meirav Ben Avraham, 23, a resident of Ramat Gan who survived the attack, said, "We left Kedumim heading toward Petah Tikva. Three minutes before the Shomron Crossing checkpoint, we heard a boom. I called the emergency hotline; at that moment I didn’t understand what was happening. We reached the checkpoint, and forces arrived there."

Meirav added, "The incident unfolded very quickly and professionally. Forces immediately arrived and helped us. We were two girls and a hitchhiker. I hope they catch the terrorist and everyone involved. The people living in Samaria deserve to feel safe."