A short while ago, a terrorist accelerated with his vehicle toward IDF soldiers who were conducting counterterrorism activity adjacent to the area of Hizma outside Jerusalem. The terrorist pulled out a knife from his vehicle, and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

The soldiers eliminated the terrorist and thwarted the attempted terror attack.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The attempted attack near Hizma follows a suspected ramming attack near Glilot in which at least 35 people were injured.

A truck struck a group of older tourists who were waiting at a bus stop near the local Cinema City. MDA medics and paramedics evacuated 10 injured people to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals, including 4 in serious condition, 2 in moderate condition and 4 in light condition.

Ichilov Hospital reported that one of the victims is in extremely serious condition and his life is in danger.