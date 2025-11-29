Talik Gvili, mother of abducted officer Ran Gvili, who is the last Israeli hostage still held captive in Gaza, spoke about her phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Prime Minister detailed the extensive efforts being made across all systems to bring back Rani and the Thai hostage. The Prime Minister promised to return Rani to us.”

She added that she requested of the Prime Minister “not to move to Phase B until Rani returns.”

The first stage of the ceasefire deal included resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a cessation of the fighting and prisoner swaps. The second stage is expected to include additional humanitarian aid, and rebuilding Gaza.

Ran Gvili is "a heroic National Anti-Terrorism Unit fighter, who fell in the battle to defend Kibbutz Alumim and was taken hostage to the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023," Netanyahu's office said in a statement following the conversation.

"Ran is the only Israeli fallen hostage still held by terrorist organizations in Gaza. The Prime Minister informed his parents, Talik and Itzik, about the efforts Israel is making for his return and his determination to bring him for a proper Jewish burial. The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation to the Gvili family for their stately, principled, and proud stance, stating that Ran's heroism and fall in battle evoke endless pain, astonishment, and pride for him, his wife, and the entire people of Israel.

"The Gvili expressed their appreciation to the IDF, the security forces, the MIA/POW Directorate, and the Prime Minister for the determination to bring back all the hostages, and voiced hope that their son Ran will be returned soon."

The statement added, "Later, the Prime Minister spoke with Thai Ambassador to Israel Boonyarit Vichienpuntu and updated him on the efforts to return fallen hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, of blessed memory, a Thai national who is also being held by terrorist organizations in Gaza."

"The Prime Minister conveyed that the Government of Israel, the MIA/POW Directorate, and the security forces are making extensive efforts for his return and that the State of Israel's support for the families of the Thai hostages and returnees will always continue.

"During the conversations, which were held with the participation of Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the Prime Minister reiterated and emphasized that the State of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages, until the last one of them."