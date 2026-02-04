A Channel 13 News poll published on Wednesday evening indicates that if elections were held today, the coalition bloc would win 54 seats, the opposition bloc 51 seats, and the Joint List 15 seats.

Likud receives 26 seats in the poll, Naftali Bennett’s party 22, the Joint List 15, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Yesh Atid 8, The Democrats 8, Yisrael Beytenu 7, Yashar! 6, United Torah Judaism 6, and the Religious Zionism Party 4.

In this scenario, the Blue and White party and the Reservists’ party do not pass the electoral threshold.

Even in a scenario in which the Arab parties run separately, the coalition bloc secures 56 seats compared to 55 for the opposition. The Arab factions together win only 9 seats.