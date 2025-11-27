MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) on Thursday evening appealed to Commissioner Boaz Balat, head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division, requesting that an investigation be opened into MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta’al).

The appeal follows footage broadcast on Channel 14 showing Odeh entering Area A, which is under the complete civil and security control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), without coordination with security officials and in violation of the law, creating a significant security risk to both Odeh and his escorts.

Sukkot argues that the nature of the meeting documented, the participants involved, and the messages conveyed raise concerns that an offense may have been committed under Section 24 of the Counter-Terrorism Law. In his letter, Sukkot emphasized three key points that require investigation: unauthorized entry into Area A, holding a meeting with hostile elements in violation of the law, and "suspected support for terrorist activity."

Sukkot noted that this is a sensitive issue, both legally and from a security standpoint. Therefore, he called on the police to review the evidence, summon the relevant parties, and determine whether there are grounds to launch a criminal investigation.

Odeh, despite being an elected member of the Knesset, has made countless anti-Israel statements, including comparisons between Israeli hostages and Hamas terrorists.

In another incident, Odeh called on young Arabs not to enlist in the "occupation army". Following backlash, he claimed his remarks were mistranslated.

Last year, a motion to expel Odeh from the Knesset failed to secure the required majority. The proposal, which needed the support of at least 90 MKs, garnered only 73 votes in favor.