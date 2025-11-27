In a recent appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, Johnson addressed concerns about a growing "schism" in GOP ranks regarding support for Israel. "I wish everybody would acknowledge the importance of that relationship," he said, highlighting that for many Americans, backing Israel stems from "scripturally based, biblical reasons."

Even setting aside those convictions, Johnson argued, the alliance's value is undeniable on strategic grounds alone. "You have to look at this objectively and say it's really important to have that ally and partner in that corner of the world," he explained. "It's the only stable democracy in the Middle East. It’s a tinderbox."

Johnson didn't stop at geopolitics. He stressed that antisemitism demands unequivocal opposition, regardless of political divides. "You can make all sorts of arguments of why this is a really important friendship and alliance," he noted. "But the antisemitism stuff ought to be universally rejected and called out. And I'm very insistent about that." Echoing a broader call for compassion, he added, "We got to love everybody and certainly the Jewish people."

These remarks come as a handful of House Republicans increasingly challenge the party's historically staunch pro-Israel posture. Among the most vocal critics are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Greene, who plans to step down from Congress in January 2026, has lambasted U.S. aid to Israel and advocated for reductions in military assistance to the nation. Massie, a longtime skeptic of foreign entanglements, has repeatedly opposed such aid packages and questioned the sway of pro-Israel advocacy groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) over U.S. decision-making.

Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted to thank Johnson for his remarks: "Thank you, Speaker Mike Johnson, for your strong and principled words about Israel. Your clarity and conviction strengthen our shared stand against terror."