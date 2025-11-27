The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment at the district court in the city against Ariel Dehari, a resident of the homestead of Oz Yair, for serious offenses allegedly committed during an attack on Palestinian olive harvesters near the village of Turmus Aya in Samaria about a month and a half ago.

According to the indictment, Dehari, who was masked and armed with a wooden club, arrived in the area together with a group of Israelis with the intention of confronting the Palestinian harvesters. During the incident, they allegedly attacked several residents from the villages of Turmus Aya and al-Mughayyir, causing severe injuries, and damaged several vehicles.

According to the indictment, Dehari attacked a person while driving, chased him down a hill, threw stones at him, and continued to strike a vehicle and additional passengers with his club. He also attempted to pull the driver from his seat.

Later, he attacked a woman who was standing among the olive trees, struck her in the head with the club, and caused her serious injuries including cranial hemorrhage, deep cuts, and limb bruises.

The indictment also details the assault of two additional men, one of whom was injured in the head and body, and the other who was beaten in the ribs and thigh.

Dehari continued to strike the two as they fled the scene. He is also accused of property destruction, including smashing vehicle windows for a racist motive.

Among the offenses attributed to him are an act of terrorism causing grievous injury with aggravated intent, a joint act of terrorism, aggravated assault motivated by nationalism, and intentional damage to a vehicle motivated by racism.