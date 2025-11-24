The police and Shin Bet announced on Monday that they have solved the severe assault on an elderly Palestinian Arab women near Turmusaya in Samaria. An indictment will be filed later in the week.

As part of an extensive investigation by the Judea and Samaria Central Unit, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, a prosecutor’s declaration was submitted today indicating the intent to file an indictment and a request for detention until the end of legal proceedings against the suspect in the assault motivated by racism. The investigation utilized forensic laboratories and advanced evidence-gathering methods.

The incident occurred approximately a month ago, when the suspect, a resident of one of the hilltop communities, assaulted an elderly woman and severely injured her. The suspect was arrested approximately two weeks after the incident. After a 16-day-long interrogation, which the Shin Bet also participated in, it was determined that there was an evidential basis to bring him to trial.

According to the police and Shin Bet, the hilltop where the suspect resides is connected to other violent incidents over the past few months, including the planting of an incendiary device on a police officer's car and involvement in other assaults.

The court granted the investigators' request and extended the suspect's detention until the indictment is submitted.

The Prosecutor's Office is expected to submit the indictment on Friday through the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office and request detention until the end of legal proceedings.