השר בן גביר עם תושבי היישוב כרמית דוברות

Jewish residents of southern Israel were once again shaken Sunday evening by relentless gunfire, as heavy shooting erupted from the Bedouin town of Bir Hadaj toward the communities of Retamim, Carmit, and surrounding areas.

Emergency teams were dispatched, and residents expressed outrage over the ongoing erosion of governance in the Negev, calling on the government to restore order and warning of a growing threat to local security.

Following nearly an hour of sustained gunfire, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrived in Carmit at 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, declaring, “We will fight for governance.”

Ben Gvir met with dozens of Carmit residents, listened to their concerns firsthand, and emphasized his continued commitment.

“They fired because we demolished an illegally built mosque-but that doesn’t deter me,” he told them. “I will continue leading the policy of demolishing illegal structures and will keep returning-to see, to listen, and to respond. I’m connected to the community’s WhatsApp group, monitoring every outcry in real time.”

Accompanying the minister were the Southern District Police Commander and local officers, who briefed him on ongoing operational activity in the area.

Ben Gvir stressed the government’s determination to assert control in the Negev. “We are doing what hasn’t been done in thirty years. We’ve demolished over 5,000 illegal structures, deployed the National Guard, shut down weddings where gunfire erupted-and we won’t allow it to continue. This angers the rioters, but I won’t back down. I won’t blink.”

He concluded, “I came tonight to listen, to see, and to strengthen the residents. We are the sovereigns in this country, and we will fight to ensure governance and sovereignty in every part of the State of Israel.”

Following his visit to Carmit, the minister continued to the Bedouin town of Lakiya, accompanied by senior police officials.

בן גביר בדרך לנגב ללא קרדיט

Earlier in the evening, Ben Gvir had announced his planned visit: “It’s 11:25 p.m., we’re on our way to Carmit, then to Lakiya. This week, police enforced noise regulations at mosques, and in response, some criminals began firing into the air. They think they’ll intimidate us,” he said in a video message.

“We’re on our way to meet the residents, to reach Lakiya, and possibly Retamim-I’ve heard there’s gunfire there too. We are the sovereigns in this country, and we will fight to ensure governance and sovereignty in every part of the State of Israel,” he added.