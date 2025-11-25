Close associates of Defense Minister Israel Katz say that once the investigations into the events of October 7 are completed, additional measures against senior IDF officers will be unavoidable, alongside the tougher steps already taken against others.

According to the associates, the Chief of Staff acted within his authority but did so based on partial and incomplete information. They said the Defense Minister has previously insisted on completing and publishing investigations during the tenure of the previous chief of staff, a move that, they said, led to significant changes within the IDF, and that the same will happen this time.

They added that Katz will ensure that all material related to October 7 is fully investigated, in accordance with the recommendations of the committee chaired by Major General Turgeman, and will be disclosed to the public and to bereaved families. "The necessary conclusions will be drawn, and no cover-up will be possible," they said.

Katz's staff stressed that he, together with the Prime Minister and the IDF, will continue to act as a coordinated body, "as one fist and with strength on all fronts as has been done so far."