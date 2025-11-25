A federal judge on Monday dismissed indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James , ruling that President Donald Trump’s appointment of interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan in Alexandria, Virginia, was invalid.

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie wrote, as quoted by CNN, “The Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid.” Currie added that “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment” including the indictments against Comey and James “were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside.”

The cases were tossed “without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility of re-filing. However, Currie noted that for Comey, the statute of limitations has already expired.

James welcomed the ruling, saying, “I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country. I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day.”

Comey posted a video on Instagram: “I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking.”

He added: “A message must be sent that the president cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies… I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I’m innocent. I am not afraid.”

The White House deferred questions to the Justice Department. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “The facts of the indictments against Comey and James have not changed and this will not be the final word on this matter.”