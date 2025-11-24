הרמטכ"ל בחן כוננות בצפון דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Monday conducted a surprise exercise evaluation in the 210th Division as part of the General Staff exercise “Magen Oz.”

Among those in attendance were the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Itzik Cohen, the Commander of the National Center for Ground Training, BG Eliad Moati, and the Commander of the 210th Division, BG Yair Palai.

During the visit, Zamir held an exercise for the troops and examined their readiness for a rapidly developing event. At the end, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with reserve troops and emphasized the importance of training and maintaining readiness at all times.

"After two years of war, our activity continues across all arenas. We operate continuously to defend and to remove threats through proactive action," he said.

"The IDF is currently in the midst of a process of drawing and implementing lessons, returning to readiness, and strengthening operational and professional foundations. This process stems from a deep commitment to learn and to ensure the security of Israeli civilians. We are drawing the lessons from the inquiries of October 7th and implementing them in the field in order to rebuild the foundations on which the IDF will stand - stronger and more prepared - for the next campaign."

Zamir added, "This surprise exercise is a significant event in the preparations and in the scope of the General Staff-level training. Above all, we all defend our homeland, and that is what we are preparing for. We are strengthening and placing emphasis on defense and on reinforcing the security of the communities along the borders."

"We will continue to operate wherever required while maintaining broad and continuous readiness - this is the foundation of a professional and prepared army. The lessons we learn from this exercise will be implemented across all bodies, and they will guide us in decision-making going forward, in order to continue strengthening our readiness and our operational preparedness."