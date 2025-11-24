זמיר הגיע לחתונת בנו של הרב קירשנזפט מענדי קורנט

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday night attended the wedding of the son of Rabbi Yigal Kirshnzaft, the longtime Chabad emissary to Gush Katif (Nitzan). The celebration was held at the Kfar Chabad events tent.

During the wedding, Zamir recounted his first encounter with the Kirshnzaft family 22 years ago, when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle on the Kissufim Road. The rabbi, his wife, and their eight children, including an infant, were miraculously unharmed.

The terrorist was neutralized at the scene by then-IDF officer Eyal Zamir, who at the time served as commander of the 7th Armored Brigade at the Kissufim checkpoint. The incident forged a lasting bond between Zamir and the family.

Sharing the memory at the wedding, Zamir said: “I’ve experienced many incidents and clashes with terrorists, but that event was a miracle from Heaven. Those who arrived at the scene first and saw the bullet-riddled car after a bullet struck the front windshield understood that a miracle occurred.”

He continued: “Someone was watching over you, over Am Yisrael (the nation of Israel -ed.), and over your family, so that we could reach this special moment. Menachem, who was then an infant sitting in a car seat covered in shattered glass, we now merit to celebrate your wedding night. This is a chance to bless you and wish for you that you build a beautiful home in Israel.”