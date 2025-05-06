Injured soldier Ari Spitz spoke at the Israel Embassy Independence Day Ceremony:

Ambassador, Dr. Leiter, honored guests, ladies and gentlemen, honored guests. Thank you for the invitation and the opportunity to speak. I would like to start my story on October 1st 2023. I was 21 years old, and had just finished my army service. I returned my rifle, my helmet, my vest and was ready to begin a new chapter in my life.

Seven days later, everything changed. Hamas launched a brutal attack. Their goal was clear: to burn, kill, rape, and kidnap—anyone and anything that crossed their path. In response, hundreds and thousands of Israeli soldiers, including myself, were called up. We had a new mission.

In the following weeks, my friends and I did everything we can to prepare. We waited for orders, knowing what would lay ahead. And then, finally, the orders came: “You’re going into Gaza,” my officer said. I would like to pause here—and share with you what I felt in those special hours before going in. At first, there was a stomachache. The reality settled in: my life was about to be in danger. But with that, came a deeper understanding and responsibility. I'd like to share with you my four guiding thoughts from those moments.

First, as a Jew, I felt the deep privilege of defending my people—a nation with thousands of years of history. A nation that has suffered from so much antisemitism. My great-grandparents, who survived the Holocaust, could never have imagined a moment like this—where a Jewish soldier could stand with a rifle and protect the Jewish nation.

Second, as an Israeli, a citizen of a country that just turned 77—a young country that went through so much. A country now facing threats from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran. I entered Gaza with the clear understanding that Israel must continue to exist and thrive. It must remain a safe place for every Jew in the world.

Third, as an American citizen, I felt a responsibility to support the United States’ greatest ally—Israel. To stand for what is right. And finally, as a human being, I knew this war was more than a conflict between nations. It is a war of morality, of standing up against evil. Against people who wake up one morning and believe it’sacceptable to murder, rape, and kidnap.

Today, just as the last 577 days, there are still 59 hostages being held in Gaza—deep in dark tunnels, starving with no access to medical care. These four pillars stayed with me every day throughout the four months I was fighting in Gaza. Every sleepless night, every meal of tuna from a can. They reminded me why I’m risking my life.

After four months of intense fighting, on February 27, 2024 my unit Givati Brigade entered another building to search for weapons and terrorists which had become our standard routine. We cleared the first floor. Then, my officer moved toward the staircase to climb up to the second floor— on the bottom of the staircase he discovered a tunnel entrance. He reported it immediately. But before we could evacuate, the tunnel was exploded by terrorists. Both of my officers were killed instantly. Ten more were injured—including me. Soldiers from the building next-door rushed in. They applied tourniquets and called for the field doctor. When the doctor reached me, he thought I was already dead. He placed his fingers on my neck to check for a pulse—just to make sure—he felt a very weak one. He ordered, to immediately evacuate me as he realized he had limited time to save my life.

I was evacuated first in an armored vehicle and in a helicopter. I reached the operating room 42 minutes after the explosion.I was intubated and sedated for six weeks. During that time when the doctors were fighting for my life, I received 35 units of blood and went through eight surgeries.

When I finally woke up, with the help of amazing medical care and God's miracles, a new journey began—a journey back to life. In this journey I carry those four thoughts with me every single day. I believe we have a responsibility to stand up, to fight evil, to bring back the 59 hostages, and to build a better future.

So I want to thank you all for standing with Israel. For caring. For helping—whether you're a Jew, Israeli, American, or simply human. I am asking you to continue in this important mission and help Israel fight evil. Fighting is not only with rifles or tanks—but with every action, every moment and every decision we make. Together, we are not only making the world a safer place to live in but a better one too.

God bless Israel. God bless those who stand with Israel. God bless the United States of America.