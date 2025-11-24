Amid continued fighting across multiple fronts, the IDF opened its November-December 2025 enlistment cycle on Monday morning, with thousands of new recruits joining the army for meaningful service across various units.

Over the coming weeks, thousands of draft candidates will arrive at recruitment centers and enlistment sites nationwide as they begin their military service. Among the new recruits are men and women designated for combat roles across all field units.

The IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate has prepared to supply the incoming recruits with tens of thousands of uniforms, berets, and boots, along with personal kits that include sewing supplies, shoe-care items, and more.

As part of this effort, the IDF is also providing special berets and boots for vegan and vegetarian recruits who request them. The new soldiers will additionally receive winter gear, including softshell jackets, neck warmers, and gloves.

Among those enlisting, roughly 65% are men and 35% women. Over the next two months, 365 new immigrants and 589 lone soldiers will join the IDF, as well as about one hundred recruits from families affected by the war.

The IDF’s Meitav unit, part of the Human Resources Directorate, has prepared thoroughly to provide sensitive and tailored support for all recruits, with particular attention to those personally impacted by the war, ensuring they receive close and individualized guidance.