Dozens of haredi extremists staged a demonstration on Thursday morning outside the Tel Hashomer Recruitment Center in central Israel.

The police officer on duty declared the protest as an unlawful assembly. A riot ensued, with demonstrators blocking roads and yelling offensive chants at police officers, including: "Nazi, go die in Gaza."

At the time of publication, police officers were working on restoring order and clearing the blocked roads.

The police emphasized that it sees the right to protest as part of the foundations of the country's democracy and allows protests on condition they are within the boundary of the law. "This being stated, the police will not allow disruptions of order of any kind or harm to the freedom of movement or any conduct that may endanger public safety."