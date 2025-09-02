ח"כ סוכות בלשכת גיוס ללא קרדיט

MK Zvi Succot (Religious Zionists) visited the Tel Hashomer Induction Center to stand with dozens of young haredi men who enlisted in the IDF during a special enlistment day for the haredi units.

As members of the Jerusalem Faction protested against the enlistees, Succot spoke with them, showed them support, and distributed chocolate.

During the special enlistment days for men who had been listed as draft dodgers and chose to enlist, the haredi men were assigned to combat units including the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, the Hashmonaim Brigade, the Negev Company, the Givati Brigade Tomer Company, the Paratroopers Brigade Hetz Company, and the Border Police.

Succot stated: "I came today to the Tel Hashomer Induction Center to embrace and support the haredi soldiers who are enlisting, and to give them chocolate. In the face of those who come to yell at them and disgrace them. I am here to support them and tell them that the entire nation is behind them."