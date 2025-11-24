The Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of Justice Minister Yariv Levin as permanent minister over three additional ministries currently without leadership, and authorized the temporary transfer of certain powers from the Interior Ministry to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until a new minister is appointed.

The move comes after months of administrative stagnation following the resignation of Shas and United Torah Judaism ministers last summer in protest over the stalled Draft Law.

According to the decision, Levin will assume responsibility for the Labor Ministry, the Ministry of Religious Services, and the Ministry for Jerusalem and Heritage, alongside his current post as Justice Minister. The government explained the appointments were essential “to restore governmental continuity and halt the paralysis that has developed.”

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warned that concentrating four ministerial portfolios in the hands of a single individual presents a significant legal and administrative challenge.

She cautioned that the expanded responsibilities could “undermine the efficiency of governance and the ability to meet public needs.”

During the discussion, Levin emphasized that the appointments were temporary, stating, “I accept to serve as permanent minister in these ministries only until December 31 - and not beyond that.”

In parallel, the government approved transferring certain responsibilities of the Interior Ministry to Prime Minister Netanyahu, after the ministry was left vacant following the resignation of Shas minister Moshe Arbel.