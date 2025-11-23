Two former senior IDF officers did not attend discussions initiated by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir regarding the failures of the October 7 massacre.

Former Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Aharon Haliva, and former Unit 8200 commander Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Shariel.

Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk, who served as head of the Operations Directorate on October 7, did attend a meeting and was subsequently informed that he would be dismissed from reserve duty.

Shariel did not provide a reason for his absence, while Haliva claimed he was abroad. It remains unclear whether he will attend a future meeting with Zamir.

On Sunday morning, it was reported for the first time that Zamir decided to dismiss the Gaza Division intelligence officer, Lt. Col. A., who is expected to be the highest-ranking officer to be removed as part of the personal decisions Halevi is making regarding commanders who bear responsibility for the failures which led to Hamas’ deadly assault.

Also summoned for a conversation with the Chief of Staff was the head of Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, who served as head of the Operations Division at the time of the failures. Halevi decided to keep him in his position but issued a formal reprimand.

Similar meetings were held with Air Force Commander Tomer Bar and former Southern Command chief Yaron Finkelman, who has since left the military.