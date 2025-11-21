Ministers in the Security Cabinet said that if Hamas’s military buildup continues, there will be no choice but another military move in Gaza, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the defense establishment presented the ministers with the situation in the Gaza Strip. Sources cited in the report said that evidence was shown of Hamas’s strengthening both militarily and politically, as well as the terrorist organization’s unwillingness to disarm.

A senior Israeli official told Kan 11 News, “If the Americans do not succeed in bringing about Hamas’s disarmament, we will have the credit to do it ourselves.”

In addition, the defense establishment presented data on Hezbollah’s growing strength in Lebanon, as well as the Lebanese government’s inability to enforce the ceasefire agreement.

Israel continues to strike in southern Lebanon, but is refraining from attacking in Beirut at this stage, at the request of the United States.

Cabinet ministers quoted in the report have said that, similar to Gaza, the situation in southern Lebanon will also require “surgical treatment” at some point.

