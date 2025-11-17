Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Hamas has transferred the body of one of the Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the city of Gaza.

According to the report, the handover was carried out within Gaza City by Hamas’s military wing.

Currently, three deceased Israeli hostages are still being held by terrorist organizations in Gaza: Dror Or, Ran Gvili, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Last Thursday, Hamas transferred the body of Meni Godard, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri who was murdered and abducted from his home during the October 7th terrorist attack.

On the morning of the attack, Godard and his wife Ayelet hid in their home’s safe room. After their house was set on fire, they were forced to flee. Terrorists ambushed them near their home-Meni was murdered and taken to Gaza, while Ayelet was killed later after hiding in the bushes for several hours.