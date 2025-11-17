Otzma Yehudit chairman and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed at the start of his party’s faction meeting the UN Security Council initiative that includes wording outlining a “path to a Palestinian state.”

“In recent days, we’ve witnessed the return of discussions about establishing a so-called ‘Palestinian state,’” Ben-Gvir said. “This initiative resurfaces every time in a different form, and today it may receive another push, in a proposal brought before the UN Security Council that includes the phrase ‘a path to a Palestinian state.’”

Ben-Gvir asserted that those advancing diplomatic initiatives are the same people who sponsor terrorism: “A so-called ‘Palestinian state’ for a fabricated people who call themselves ‘Palestinians’ must never be established-because the goal of those promoting such a state is to build it upon the ruins of the State of Israel.”

He added: “Those who carried out the October 7th massacre aspire to a Palestinian state. And those who today pay salaries to terrorists, name squares in Ramallah after arch murderers of Jews, and deny the Holocaust-they too aspire to a Palestinian state.”

In his speech, Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisive action against the Palestinian Authority leadership: “Therefore, I turn to the Prime Minister-Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] and his terrorist associates must know they have no immunity.”

He proposed strong measures in response to any recognition of a Palestinian state: “If they accelerate the recognition of a Palestinian terror state and the UN recognizes it, Israel must order targeted eliminations of senior Palestinian Authority officials, who are terrorists in every sense of the word-and order the arrest of Abu Mazen himself. There’s already a cell ready for him in Ktzi'ot Prison.”