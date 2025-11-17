Police on Monday morning said that the threat level against haredi MKs has escalated amid the government’s push to advance the Draft Law.

As a result, the head of the Israel Police Operations Division decided to increase security and assign personal protection to MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Degel Hatorah faction, and the faction's MK Yakov Asher, following a rise in protests and threats directed at them in recent days.

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri refused the Knesset’s offer of additional security.

Deri has recently faced several intense protests, including confrontations that occurred on Shabbat (Sabbath), due to the discussions he has been holding with leading haredi rabbis in an effort to advance the Draft Law.

Despite the tension around the issue and the threats made against him, Deri declined the Knesset’s proposal for reinforced protection.

Outside MK Asher’s home, wild demonstrations by the Jerusalem Faction (Hapeleg Hayerushalmi) took place both on Saturday night and again on Sunday night.

On Saturday night, dozens of haredi draft opponents blocked the vehicle of Shas MK Yoav Ben Tzur in Jerusalem after he visited a synagogue in the Bukharim neighborhood. Some protesters jumped on the car and caused damage, while cardboard boxes and trash bags were thrown at the vehicle in protest of the Draft Law.

A Border Police unit was dispatched and extracted Ben Tzur after his car windows were smashed by the rioters. The incident was described by his office as an “attempted lynching,” and it drew condemnations from the Prime Minister, the President, and across the political spectrum.