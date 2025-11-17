Shas MK Michael Malkieli on Sunday night expressed pessimism regarding the chances of passing a Draft Law, but clarified that if he votes in favor of it, it will be only under the instruction of the party's Torah sages.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, he stressed, “When you see me and my colleagues pressing the ‘yes’ button for the law, understand that the Torah sages are behind us.”

Regarding the likelihood that the proposed Draft Law will pass all three readings in the Knesset plenum, Malkieli said, “I’m not sure a law will pass. I hope a version will be found that will enable the Torah sages to support it.”

“Even the prime minister understands that the reason the Torah sages told us to leave [the coalition] was because there is no law. He wants elections? From day one we said in the Knesset that we have an obligation to take care of the Torah learners.”

Malkieli also responded to the attack on his fellow party member, MK Yoav Ben Tzur, who was assaulted by protesters.

“What happened yesterday was a crossing of a red line because of the severe desecration of G-d’s Name that occurred. To go and beat a public representative in the middle of a city street - and for what? He represents the Council of Torah Sages,” he said.