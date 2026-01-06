Israeli police on Tuesday announced preparations for a haredi demonstration against the conscription bill expected to take place this evening in the Bar-Ilan Street area of Jerusalem and surrounding streets, with significant changes to traffic arrangements anticipated.

According to the police, the demonstration was coordinated in advance with authorities and will be held in accordance with an agreed framework with the organizers. Hundreds of police officers and Border Police fighters will be deployed in the area to maintain security, public order, and the safety of both participants and local residents, while also directing traffic.

Police emphasized that the deployment is intended to enable the lawful exercise of the right to protest and freedom of expression, while preserving freedom of movement as much as possible and preventing disturbances to public order or damage to property.

Traffic disruptions are expected to begin at approximately 12:00 pm and continue until the end of the protest. Streets adjacent to Bar-Ilan and Tzefania Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic. Golda Meir Boulevard will be closed from the Shefa Junction toward the Bar-Ilan Junction, and additional closures may be implemented on nearby roads and access routes. As a result, significant traffic congestion is expected at the entrances to and exits from Jerusalem.

Police issued guidelines for participants, stressing that arrival at the area must be conducted lawfully and in accordance with road conditions. Any attempt to disrupt or block traffic on major arteries constitutes a criminal offense. The protest will be permitted only within the approved framework.

Authorities further noted that lighting fires or burning objects during the protest is strictly prohibited and will be dealt with through firm enforcement. Police will not allow the blocking of roads that were not pre-coordinated and will not permit harm to freedom of movement on designated alternative routes. Participants are required to follow police instructions, avoid violence, vandalism, or damage to property, with such actions to be addressed with zero tolerance. The use of drones in the area without prior approval and coordination with the police is also prohibited.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Bar-Ilan and Tzefania areas from the afternoon hours onward, to use navigation applications, and to drive responsibly, patiently, and cautiously while following police directions. In emergencies, the public is instructed to contact the police emergency center at 100. Additional information is available via the police information center at 110.

Israeli police stated they will continue to act to ensure lawful freedom of expression while providing protection to both protest participants and road users, and will act decisively against any attempt to harm individuals, property, or public order.