The government decided on Sunday to advance the creation of an "independent" commission of inquiry to examine the events of October 7th.

According to the decision, the commission will have full investigative powers and will be composed in a manner that reflects the widest possible public consensus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead the ministerial committee that will recommend the mandate given to the commission within 45 days.

Former minister and “Yashar” party chairman Gadi Eisenkot commented on the decision: “The October 7th government, whose leaders are the only ones who refuse to take responsibility for the worst disaster in Israel’s history and are unfit to serve in any leadership role, is establishing a whitewashing and backroom-deal committee. It is unacceptable that those responsible for the failure are the ones deciding its makeup and mandate under the pretense of broad consensus. It is clear that all of this stems from fear and panic over the results of a real, independent investigation. Establishing a state commission of inquiry according to the law is the first step toward healing and repair - and we will make it happen. We will not give up. Our very future depends on it.”

During the discussion on the matter, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs addressed Minister Orit Strock and said, "In the end, there will be a commission, and we need to think about how to approach it.” Struck responded that she supports the formation of an investigative body. Minister Gideon Sa’ar echoed her position, stressing that “the composition should exclude the political echelon, to create a model that earns public trust.”

Ben-Gvir reiterated his demand that legal officials also be included in the review. “Those being investigated should not become the investigators,” he said.

He noted that, in cabinet deliberations prior to the attack, both the head of the Shin Bet and the head of Military Intelligence maintained that Hamas was deterred, while the Attorney General opposed approving changes to terrorists’ detention conditions. “She must also be investigated. No one should be immune,” he stated.

Education Minister Yoav Kish added that the committee established must secure broad public support.