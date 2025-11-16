Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was recently freed from Hamas captivity after two years, gave a moving speech at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, thanking the soldiers of the IDF and the entire nation of Israel.

He began his speech by saying, "I am finally home” before recalling, “On October 7th, I left home with my friends Idan Harmati and Ron Zarfati of blessed memory, and Evyatar David, to the Nova music festival. We were really looking forward to this event, we had a great time, and I was happiest when my brother Gal joined us around 6:00 a.m.”

“Shortly after,” he continued, “the rockets started, and the terrorists arrived. We ran and hid. I was kidnapped together with Evyatar, not knowing what had happened to Gal, Idan, and Ron. On the day of my release, I learned that Idan and Ron were murdered.”

Speaking about his two years in captivity, Dalal said, “I stand here today after two long and difficult years that felt like an eternity. Two years of darkness, longing, and fear, but also hope that I refused to give up on. That hope came from you. Before I was taken down into the tunnels, I was exposed to images from the square. You gave me hope and strength.”

“We will not forget for a moment the three hostages still in Gaza: Ran, Dror, and Sudthisak. Their families and all the people of Israel are waiting for you. The work is not yet complete until everyone returns, until the last hostage. Am Yisrael Chai."

Also speaking at Hostages Square was Maxim Herkin, who said, “For two years I’ve dreamed of this moment, of this privilege to stand here with one purpose: to tell you thank you. You are the true heroes. You brought me home. And not just me, almost all of us. We’ll give all our strength and all our power and we’ll reach the finish line, and we will bring all our hostages home.”

He continued, “And I ask you, all of you, all the people watching us, not just in Israel but around the world, everyone who supports us and helps us - I appreciate you and admire you, all of you. Hold onto this. Despite all the difficulty and all the disaster that happened to us, this mutual support, the help, all the strength we have, we must not lose it. We just need to continue with it, appreciate it, and we’ll get through this. I want to tell you thank you, thank you, thank you so much, to everyone. I owe you my life.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Captivity survivors Gali and Ziv Berman spoke at a separate rally which took place at Sha’ar HaNegev junction: “We are here as those who returned from captivity, from the darkness, from the deepest fears. The road to recovery is still long, but our very presence here, before you, is testimony to the strength we have as a people. And now, after returning, we understand the commitment born within us: to continue being the voice for those who haven’t yet had the chance to return. Until the last hostage comes home.”

“This week we came to the Kfar Aza cemetery for the first time. We walked among the graves in disbelief. How did the names of our best friends end up engraved on tombstones? Our friends, people who sat with us, laughed with us, shared life with us, and suddenly their names are carved in stone. It still doesn’t feel real. We still can’t process this loss, the devastating news about friends and community members who were brutally murdered. This pain goes with us, and it’s part of the heart that came back with us.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​