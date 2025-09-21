US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized the decision by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada to recognize a Palestinian state, calling the move a dangerous reward for terrorism.

"Eighty years after the end of WWII, where over 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis for simply being Jewish, the so-called civilized world is rewarding modern day religious Nazis with an arbitrary Palestinian state designation," Graham said in a statement.

He stressed that while he does not view the decision as motivated by antisemitism, it reflects "shocking ignorance and blindness" on the part of Western leaders.

"Western Democracies recognizing a mythical Palestinian state - one without leaders, one without borders, one without a capital and one without accommodations for Israel’s security - is truly rewarding the largest slaughter of Jews since WWII," Graham declared.

The senator warned that the move will embolden terror groups across the Middle East. "Because of these actions, throughout the terrorist world October 7 will now be considered 'Liberation Day'," he stated, referring to the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel.

He further underscored that groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis "do not wish for two states. They wish to destroy the Jewish people and drive Israel into the sea, their words not mine."