A loud explosion was heard Friday evening in Damascus, according to Syrian media reports.

Syrian television, citing a security source, reported that a woman was injured as a result of “an explosion carried out by unknown individuals” at a house in the Al-Mazzeh neighborhood of the capital.

According to the report, Syrian security forces are investigating the details of the explosion and are working to pursue those responsible.

Another report stated that the incident involved a missile that struck a three-story building in the neighborhood.

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)