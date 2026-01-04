Senior Syrian and Israeli officials are expected to meet on Monday in Paris to resume negotiations on a new security agreement, according to a report by Axios, citing an Israeli official and another source with knowledge of the talks.

The discussions will mark the first round in nearly two months and the fifth overall. The talks had been paused due to significant gaps between the sides and the resignation of Israel’s previous lead negotiator, former Minister Ron Dermer.

The negotiations are being encouraged by the Trump administration, which is seeking to stabilize the security situation along the Israel-Syria border. The effort is being led by President Trump’s Syria envoy, Tom Barrack, who is expected to mediate the talks.

Axios reported that the discussions are planned to last two days and will include Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, facing a newly appointed Israeli negotiating team. The stated objective is a security arrangement addressing demilitarization in southern Syria and an Israeli withdrawal from areas entered following the collapse of the Assad regime.

The report also said the renewed talks followed a request from President Trump to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their recent meeting in Mar-a-Lago. Netanyahu agreed to continue negotiations while emphasizing the need to protect Israel’s security interests.

Ahead of the Paris talks, Netanyahu appointed a new Israeli delegation headed by Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter. Additional participants named in the report include Netanyahu’s military adviser, Gen. Roman Gofman, and acting National Security Adviser Gill Reich. The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment, according to Axios.