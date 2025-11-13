IDF soldiers from Battalion 636 on Thursday afternoon eliminated two terrorists armed with Molotov cocktails who approached the community of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion.

The force had been positioned in a planned ambush and identified the terrorists in advance. No Israeli casualties were reported.

The IDF wrote in a statement: A short while ago, IDF soldiers who were operating adjacent to the community of Karmei Zur, eliminated two terrorists who were on their way to carry out a terror attack. No injuries were reported."