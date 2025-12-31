Dutch authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Syrian man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group and planning an attack in Europe, prosecutors announced on Tuesday, reported the Reuters news agency.

According to prosecutors, the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD uncovered social media posts in which the suspect allegedly threatened to carry out an attack at an unspecified location in Europe around the Christmas holiday.

Officials did not provide additional details about the nature of the suspected plot or further evidence linking the man to ISIS.

The suspect was taken into custody on December 18 at his residence in Vlissingen, located in the southwest of the Netherlands. On Tuesday, a court ordered that the man remain in detention for at least 30 more days as the investigation continues.