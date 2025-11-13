תיעוד: תקיפת חיל האוויר בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Earlier Thursday morning, the IDF, guided by intelligence, struck a weapons storage facility and an underground terror infrastructure site used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

These terror infrastructure sites were located near the civilian population, serving as yet another example of Hezbollah’s cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields for its operations conducted from within civilian areas.

Later, the IDF also struck an additional Hezbollah terror infrastructure site.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues its attempts to reestablish terror assets throughout Lebanon. The presence of these terror infrastructure sites and Hezbollah’s activity in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel.