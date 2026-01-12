The Teachers Union (Histadrut Hamorim) on Monday failed to attend a discussion with the Knesset’s Education Committee, which dealt with difficulties surrounding the internal election process within the organization.

The absence sparked angry reactions from Knesset members, led by the committee's chairman, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism).

At the start of the discussion, MK Succot said: "The Teachers' Union chose to boycott the discussion, and this in itself is a serious indictment of this delusional body. We need to dismantle this corrupt organization and carry out real reform."

"Their boycott is yet another blatant part and a symbol of their long-standing disregard for the relevant institutions in the country," he continued. "This is a body that claims to represent teachers in Israel, but time and time again we hear that the elections for the organization are not transparent."

"The person managing the elections there also participates in the elections. There cannot be a situation where teachers do not have the basic right to vote and run for office. There is a conflict of interest here, and a disregard for the Knesset and elected officials."

Succot also accused the organization of delaying initiatives in the educational system: "Countless Education Ministry reforms have been blocked because they hurt certain close associates or other associates within the organization."