British police confirmed Tuesday they are continuing to investigate a public order incident stemming from a performance by the music duo Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival in June, during which chants of “death, death to the IDF” were heard on stage, Reuters reported.

The duo, whose stage names are Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, both believed to be in their mid-30s, made the remarks while the Israel Defense Forces were engaged in combat operations in Gaza.

Avon and Somerset Police stated on Tuesday, “The matter has been recorded as a public order incident while we continue to investigate and consider all relevant legislation.”

The force also confirmed that a man in his mid-30s had attended a voluntary interview to assist with the inquiry.

The performance drew sharp condemnation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Israeli Embassy in London. The BBC faced criticism for continuing to livestream the set despite the inflammatory content.

The BBC initially defended the broadcast, stating the chant “death, death to the IDF” did not constitute incitement to violence. The performance was aired live and remained available on BBC iPlayer for several hours.

The BBC later issued an apology, calling the chants “antisemitic sentiments” and “unacceptable.”

Bobbie Vylan claimed last month that BBC staff actually praised his Glastonbury performance.

Speaking on the Louis Theroux Podcast, Vylan said, “We come off stage. It’s normal. Nobody thought anything. Nobody. Even staff at the BBC were like: ‘That was fantastic! We loved that!’”

He added, “Nobody at the BBC at that time was there like: ‘Oh my gosh.’ You know… it was very normal. And then we got back and… we went and got ice cream.”

Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, doubled down on his remarks, telling Theroux, “I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays.”