As US President Donald Trump prepares to make a significant statement on Judea and Samaria in less than four weeks, the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) network held a press conference National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Dallas, TX, to announce the signing of a resolution reaffirming the Jewish people’s right to the biblical heartland of Israel—Judea and Samaria. The resolution was signed by the members of ACLI, a network encompassing some 3,000 Christian pastors and organizational leaders from across the nation, including the NRB. This resolution will be presented to President Trump before his anticipated announcement.

"As organizations that advocate for biblical truth and steadfastly support Israel and the Jewish people, the ACLI and the NRB have taken a stand on this crucial issue in support of Israel’s sovereignty over its biblical heartland," the organizations stated.

“At the National Religious Broadcasters Association, we renew our efforts to strengthen Christian support for Israel and combat antisemitism worldwide,” said Troy A. Miller, president & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB). “We recognize the undeniable biblical and historical ties of the Jewish people to this land and have consistently brought this issue to the attention of our members, elected officials, the media, and corporate America. We reaffirm our commitment to standing with Israel against any challenge to its rightful sovereignty.”

Dr. Susan Michael, director of ACLI and president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s U.S. Branch (ICEJ-USA) stated, “This resolution is a crucial affirmation of the Jewish people’s undeniable connection to the biblical heartland. At a time when Israel’s sovereignty is under relentless attack, it is vital that we stand firm in recognizing Israelis’ historical, legal, and moral rights to their ancestral homeland. Any decision involving the destiny of Judea and Samaria must be made by Israel with no pressure from the U.S. or the international community."

Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation, was present at the event, where he served as the emcee. The resolution emphasizes the Jewish people’s historical, cultural, and biblical connection to the region, citing key biblical figures such as Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, King David, and King Solomon, who all lived or traveled through Judea and Samaria. The area also contains significant biblical sites, including Beit El, Hebron, Shiloh, Beit She’an, Bethlehem, Shechem, and Jericho.

Josh Reinstein stated, “Everywhere I go, Bible-believing Christians are speaking about the real possibility for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. With President Trump’s statement on the issue only a week or two away, many Christians believe that they could be witnessing the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, yet again.”

The resolution also highlights the Jewish people’s continuous connection to the land, even during periods of exile, and affirms the importance of Jewish sovereignty over the region today. As the resolution states: