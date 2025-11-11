Dozens of athletes and Olympic medalists have signed an open letter calling on Iranian authorities to halt the execution of boxing champion Vafaei Sani, who was sentenced to death for participating in anti-regime protests.

Sani, 30, a celebrated boxer and coach from the northeastern city of Mashhad, was arrested in 2020 after joining demonstrations against the Iranian government. Authorities have accused him of supporting the opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Since his arrest, he has reportedly endured prolonged solitary confinement and severe torture while in detention.

The open letter, signed by prominent athletes from around the world, urges Iran to overturn Sani’s death sentence and release him immediately.

“Sport is meant to inspire hope, unity, and courage,” the letter states. “Executing a sports champion for his political views is a direct attack on those values-and a warning to any athlete who dares to speak out. We call on the UN, international sports federations, and world governments to act immediately to save his life. The world must not stand by while Iran silences its champions.”

The signatories also emphasized that Sani’s case is part of a broader pattern, citing past executions of Iranian athletes, including national football team captain Habib Khabiri and women’s volleyball captain Forouzan Abdi.

Amnesty International has condemned Iran’s escalating use of the death penalty, reporting that executions in the country “have reached horrendous proportions.” The organization recorded at least 853 executions in 2023 and 972 last year-the highest annual figure since 2015. More than 800 people have reportedly been executed so far this year.