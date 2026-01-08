Activists in US President Donald Trump's circle are pushing for him to meet with exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on the backdrop of the current protests against the Islamic Republic Regime.

One of those activists, Laura Loomer, reported on Thursday that the meeting may happen. According to Loomer, Pahlavi is scheduled to address the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast at Mar-a-Lago next Tuesday.

This being said, she noted that there is no word yet on whether he will be meeting with President Trump.

On Wednesday, Loomer called on the President to invite the Crown Prince for a meeting. She also called on Elon Musk to participate in the meeting and announce free Starlink internet for the people of Iran until the regime falls.

According to Loomer, if that meeting happens this week or next week, "knowing that Hezbollah and the IRGC will no longer be getting oil from Venezuela following Maduro’s capture, thanks to President Trump, Pete Hegseth, Secretary Rubio, and also to Netanyahu, knowing that Israel provided intel to take out Hezbollah targets in Venezuela, it’s game over for the Supreme Leader of Iran and the Mullahs."

She added, "The Iranian regime will soon face a funding shortage for their Islamic regime with the sanctioned oil being cut off, and the people of Iran have never had a better opportunity for their internal regime change than now. Hopefully we see that meeting take place soon!"