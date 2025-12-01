ישראלים פרצו את הגדר לסוריה - והוחזרו ללא קרדיט

The Kiryat Shmona Magistrates Court ordered the release of nine activists from the “Bashan Pioneers” movement who were arrested over the weekend after entering Syrian territory.

Earlier this week, four additional youths who took part in the incident were also released.

Attorney Asaf Gonen from the Honenu organization, representing the activists, said: "We welcome the court’s decision to accept our arguments and order their release, even without house arrest, contrary to the investigating unit’s request to extend their detention. My clients entered the separation zone agreed upon in 1974 and did not endanger anyone. The court did well to order their release."

הצעירים חוצים את השער בגבול סוריה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

At least eight Israelis were arrested last week after breaching the Israel-Syria border fence at two separate locations. On the Golan Heights border, the group used a disc saw to cut through the fence and reached the Syrian village of Beer Ajam, opposite the Israeli community of Alonei HaBashan. After a pursuit by IDF forces, they were detained and returned to Israeli territory. The second incident occurred in the Mount Hermon area, where Israeli civilians crossed into Syrian territory at another point.

The “Bashan Pioneers” movement, which led the breach, stated: "Thank God, we have the privilege of walking in the Bashan region - the land of our forefathers. We call on the government to allow us to continue holding fast to the Bashan region and not to expel us from here."